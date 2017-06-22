Free Entertainment Returns to the Marcus Center's Peck Pavilion on July 6-August 26

Live @ Peck Pavilion and Peck Flicks returns to the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts grounds this summer. The season will run from July 6 through August 26 and each day of the series will have a different program focus. This year, Optimist Theatre: Shakespeare in the Parkwill join the line up on July 6-9, July 13-16 and July 20-22 at 8 pm with a performance on July 18 at 12 pm and they will present Much Ado About Nothing. All the events in Peck Pavilion will all be free and open to the public.
Live @ Peck Pavilion will feature the following:
Sunday Afternoon Concerts at 2 pm: This season includes:
July 23 - Kids From Wisconsin showcases the most talented youth in a full musical revue for all ages, consisting of 20 singer/dancers and a 13 piece show band performing inspiring, entertaining musical productions to over 100,000 people each summer
July 30 - Navy Band Ensemble (TBD)
August 6 - Founded in 1985, Milwaukee Festival Brass is an exciting brass ensemble made up of volunteer brass and percussion players from all walks of life, both young and old from all over Southeastern Wisconsin.
August 13 - TheMilwaukee Police Band is the oldest Police Band in America. Since it’s first concert on April 9, 1898 the group has continued to perform making it the oldest police band in America! They cherish the opportunity they have been given to do their part in contributing to the quality of life in this fine community.
August 20 - Hartland Community Band was organized in 1994 to foster and promote an adult concert band that offers challenging and rewarding music for all players. They perform concert music of great range and depth, including music from Broadway and the movies, marches and patriotic fare along with classical concert band repertoire.
Tuesday Lunch Concerts: Noon performances for the downtown lunch crowd featuring:
August 1 - SistaStrings are Milwaukee based sisters who are using their gifts of music to creating social change. As classically trained instrumentalists, Monique and Chauntee Ross are a dynamic, collaborative pair riffing on elements of classic and gospel music to create a unique sound rooted in passion.
August 8 - The Extra Crispy Brass Band plays New Orleans-style brass band music inspired by the great contemporary bands as well as traditional outfits such as the Olympia and Mahogany Brass Bands. The EC Brass Band’s repertoire includes pieces from the turn of last century (1900!), traditionals by Louis Armstrong and Sidney Bechet, modern funk tunes, and originals.
August 15 - Nickel & Rose are an American bluesy folk duo comprised of upright bassist, Johanna Rose, and guitarist, Carl Nichols. The captivating duo blends blues, folk, jazz with world music influence and devastatingly beautiful harmonies.
August 22 - Tru Skool's mission is to use the urban arts as a tool to engage youth in social justice and humanities education, leadership and workforce development.
Tuesday Evening DanceMKE: DanceMKE is a returning weekly dance competition featuring Milwaukee dance artists from any discipline. Selected performance groups will dance for cash, trophies and glory over three consecutive weeks August 1, 8 and 15 with the finals on August 22. Registration for dancers is open at MarcusCenter.org/DanceMKE.
Peck Flicks: Movies start at 7:15 pm and pre show festivities start at 6:45 pm. The movie series continues with screenings of:
August 4 - Raiders of the Lost Ark is a trotting megahit about intrepid archaeologist Indiana Jones, who in 1936 is sent on a mission to locate the elusive Ark of the Covenant. The storied treasure is said to make those who possess it invincible, and the U.S. Government wants Jones to find it.
August 10 - John Hughes Double Feature! Movie 1: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off: A charismatic high-school student convinces his repressed best friend to play hooky with him and his girlfriend and attempts to bring the young man out of his shell during a memorable day in Chicago. Movie 2: The Breakfast Club: Five high-school students from different cliques spend a day-long detention together, and discover that they have more in common then they ever expected.
August 18 - Space Jam: Michael Jordan tries to save Bugs Bunny from aliens plotting to kidnap him. Voices: Billy West, Danny DeVito, Kath Soucie. Directed by Joe Pytka.
August 25 - Princess Double Feature! Movie 1: Tangled: A thief meets his match in an impossibly long-haired beauty who yearns to escape her imprisonment from the tower where she has spent most of her life. Movie 2: The Princess Bride: A kindly grandfather sits down with his grandson and reads him a bedtime story. The story is a classic tale of love and adventure as the beautiful Buttercup is kidnapped.
The Live at Peck Pavilion series will culminate in a day-long celebration titled: Taste of Islands. This one-day celebration starting at 2 pm will focus on island culture with music, art and food. This year, The Florida Keys is the featured island and national touring Jimmy Buffest Tribute Band: BLUFFET will perform plus kids activities, art vendors and more!
Marcus Center’s Peck Pavilion features fixed seats in a covered pavilion along the beautiful Milwaukee Riverwalk. Events are presented rain or shine.
www.MarcusCenter.org. All performances are free and open to the public. Food and beverage will be available for purchase for all events from Sazama’s River’s Edge Patio. No carry in food or beverages are allowed.