Free Entertainment Returns to the Marcus Center's Peck Pavilion on July 6-August 26

Peck Flicks: Movies start at 7:15 pm and pre show festivities start at 6:45 pm. The movie series continues with screenings of:



August 4 - Raiders of the Lost Ark is a trotting megahit about intrepid archaeologist Indiana Jones, who in 1936 is sent on a mission to locate the elusive Ark of the Covenant. The storied treasure is said to make those who possess it invincible, and the U.S. Government wants Jones to find it.



August 10 - John Hughes Double Feature!

Movie 1: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off: A charismatic high-school student convinces his repressed best friend to play hooky with him and his girlfriend and attempts to bring the young man out of his shell during a memorable day in Chicago.

Movie 2: The Breakfast Club: Five high-school students from different cliques spend a day-long detention together, and discover that they have more in common then they ever expected.



August 18 - Space Jam: Michael Jordan tries to save Bugs Bunny from aliens plotting to kidnap him. Voices: Billy West, Danny DeVito, Kath Soucie. Directed by Joe Pytka.



August 25 - Princess Double Feature!

Movie 1: Tangled: A thief meets his match in an impossibly long-haired beauty who yearns to escape her imprisonment from the tower where she has spent most of her life.

Movie 2: The Princess Bride: A kindly grandfather sits down with his grandson and reads him a bedtime story. The story is a classic tale of love and adventure as the beautiful Buttercup is kidnapped.



The Live at Peck Pavilion series will culminate in a day-long celebration titled: Taste of Islands. This one-day celebration starting at 2 pm will focus on island culture with music, art and food. This year, The Florida Keys is the featured island and national touring Jimmy Buffest Tribute Band: BLUFFET will perform plus kids activities, art vendors and more!



Marcus Center’s Peck Pavilion features fixed seats in a covered pavilion along the beautiful Milwaukee Riverwalk. Events are presented rain or shine.

