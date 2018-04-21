Free showing of "The Blood Is At The Doorstep
Invisible Reality Ministries 5324 W. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53210
This riveting documentary is the story of the police shooting of Dontre Hamilton and his family's mourning and transformation into activists. Panel discussion to follow, including Maria Hamilton, mother of Dontre, and Brenda Wesley, mental health educator whose imprisoned son copes with a chronic mental illness. Sponsored by IRM and Unitarian Universalist Church West. Supported by Black Lives Matter to WI UUs (BLM2WUU).
