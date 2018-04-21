Free showing of "The Blood Is At The Doorstep

to Google Calendar - Free showing of "The Blood Is At The Doorstep - 2018-04-21 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free showing of "The Blood Is At The Doorstep - 2018-04-21 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free showing of "The Blood Is At The Doorstep - 2018-04-21 15:00:00 iCalendar - Free showing of "The Blood Is At The Doorstep - 2018-04-21 15:00:00

Invisible Reality Ministries 5324 W. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53210

This riveting documentary is the story of the police shooting of Dontre Hamilton and his family's mourning and transformation into activists. Panel discussion to follow, including Maria Hamilton, mother of Dontre, and Brenda Wesley, mental health educator whose imprisoned son copes with a chronic mental illness. Sponsored by IRM and Unitarian Universalist Church West. Supported by Black Lives Matter to WI UUs (BLM2WUU).

Info
Invisible Reality Ministries 5324 W. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53210 View Map
Education, Film
to Google Calendar - Free showing of "The Blood Is At The Doorstep - 2018-04-21 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free showing of "The Blood Is At The Doorstep - 2018-04-21 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free showing of "The Blood Is At The Doorstep - 2018-04-21 15:00:00 iCalendar - Free showing of "The Blood Is At The Doorstep - 2018-04-21 15:00:00