FREE Spring Family Event and egg hunt

Come hang out with the Easter bunny (available 10:30-1:30), join FBBG for a morning of make-and-take kids’ crafts and an egg hunt running 10-2!

You can also enjoy a delicious Easter Brunch with Zilli Hospitality Group (brunch not included in FBBG event). For brunch pricing and reservations call 414-409-3959 or visit ZHG’s website at boernerrestaurant.com.