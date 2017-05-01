Free Summer Night Movie in Veteran's Park

Event time: 8pm-11pm

Free Summer Night Movies sponsored by Gift of Wings, Guardian Credit Union and Milwaukee County Parks are back at Veteran's Park this summer!! Our first feature will be Disney's "The Jungle Book" on Saturday, June 10th.

Bring your blankets and chairs and get ready for a fun night at the movies. Gift of Wings will have food, ice cream and beverages for sale. Popcorn is only $1.00 and the movie starts at Dusk!!

Thank you and see you all this summer!

Price: FREE