Free Rides to the Polls

to

Milwaukee Milwaukee, Wisconsin

FREE RIDES TO THE POLLS - OFFERED BY WISDOM, MICAH, AND EXPO

Early Voting:

Mon-Fri - Oct 21 through Nov 1

8:00am until 4:00pm

Election Day Voting:

Tues, Nov 3

7:00am until 8:00pm

Polling Locations Included:

1. Midtown Center | 5700 W. Capital Dr

2. Clinton Rose Senior Center | 3045 N. MLK, Jr. Dr

3. East Library | 2320 N. Cramer St

4. Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building | 841 N. Broadway Ave

5. Good Hope Library | 7717 W. Good Hope Rd

6. Villard Square Library | 5190 N. 35th

7. Washington Park Library | 2121 N. Sherman Blvd

TO RESERVE YOUR RIDE TO THE POLLS, PLEASE CALL 414-999-8993.

Info

Milwaukee Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Activist
to
Google Calendar - Free Rides to the Polls - 2020-10-21 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Free Rides to the Polls - 2020-10-21 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Free Rides to the Polls - 2020-10-21 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Free Rides to the Polls - 2020-10-21 08:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Free Rides to the Polls - 2020-10-22 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Free Rides to the Polls - 2020-10-22 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Free Rides to the Polls - 2020-10-22 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Free Rides to the Polls - 2020-10-22 08:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Free Rides to the Polls - 2020-10-23 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Free Rides to the Polls - 2020-10-23 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Free Rides to the Polls - 2020-10-23 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Free Rides to the Polls - 2020-10-23 08:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Free Rides to the Polls - 2020-10-26 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Free Rides to the Polls - 2020-10-26 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Free Rides to the Polls - 2020-10-26 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Free Rides to the Polls - 2020-10-26 08:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Free Rides to the Polls - 2020-10-27 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Free Rides to the Polls - 2020-10-27 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Free Rides to the Polls - 2020-10-27 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Free Rides to the Polls - 2020-10-27 08:00:00 ical