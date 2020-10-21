FREE RIDES TO THE POLLS - OFFERED BY WISDOM, MICAH, AND EXPO

Early Voting:

Mon-Fri - Oct 21 through Nov 1

8:00am until 4:00pm

Election Day Voting:

Tues, Nov 3

7:00am until 8:00pm

Polling Locations Included:

1. Midtown Center | 5700 W. Capital Dr

2. Clinton Rose Senior Center | 3045 N. MLK, Jr. Dr

3. East Library | 2320 N. Cramer St

4. Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building | 841 N. Broadway Ave

5. Good Hope Library | 7717 W. Good Hope Rd

6. Villard Square Library | 5190 N. 35th

7. Washington Park Library | 2121 N. Sherman Blvd

TO RESERVE YOUR RIDE TO THE POLLS, PLEASE CALL 414-999-8993.