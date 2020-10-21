Free Rides to the Polls
to
Milwaukee Milwaukee, Wisconsin
FREE RIDES TO THE POLLS - OFFERED BY WISDOM, MICAH, AND EXPO
Early Voting:
Mon-Fri - Oct 21 through Nov 1
8:00am until 4:00pm
Election Day Voting:
Tues, Nov 3
7:00am until 8:00pm
Polling Locations Included:
1. Midtown Center | 5700 W. Capital Dr
2. Clinton Rose Senior Center | 3045 N. MLK, Jr. Dr
3. East Library | 2320 N. Cramer St
4. Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building | 841 N. Broadway Ave
5. Good Hope Library | 7717 W. Good Hope Rd
6. Villard Square Library | 5190 N. 35th
7. Washington Park Library | 2121 N. Sherman Blvd
TO RESERVE YOUR RIDE TO THE POLLS, PLEASE CALL 414-999-8993.