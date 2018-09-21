Friday Freedom Flick: "The People Speak

A documentary based on Howard Zinn's groundbreaking books A People's History of the United States and Voices of a People's History of the United States, featuring music by Eddie Vedder and performances by Viggo Mortensen, Sandra Oh, Sean Penn, Rosario Dawson, Don Cheadle, John Legend, and many other great performers, will air in TV and be released on a special DVD.

The documentary, The People Speak, shows the rich history of dissent in our history, and explores why it is so relevant and urgent today.

Free and open to the public.