Free live outdoor music, every Friday! Colectivo Coffee is excited to partner with Milwaukee Record for our Friday Nite Music Series. Bring your friends and family to Colectivo at the Lake every Friday night June 7 through August 30, 2019 for local singer-songwriters and craft beers from Colectivo Keg Co.!

June 7: Myles Coyne

June 14: King Courteen

June 21: Long Line Riders

June 28: Two Tones

July 5: Zach Pietrini

July 12: Nickel & Rose

July 19: B~Free & Quinten Farr

July 26: Derek Pritzl & Andrew Koenig

August 2: Tigernite & Joe Crockett

August 9: Kyle Feerick

August 16: Mark Waldoch

August 23: Chris DeMay

August 30: Ian Olvera

Musical acts are subject to change, and shows may be cancelled due to weather. Please check the event page for updates.