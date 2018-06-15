Live outdoor music, every Friday. Colectivo Coffee is excited to partner with Milwaukee Record for our new Friday Nite Music Series! Bring your friends and family to the Colectivo Lakefront cafe every Friday night starting on June 15th through August 31st for live music, Colectivo Keg Co. beer and food.

June 15: Queen Hilma

June 22: Caley Conway

June 29: Hayward Williams

July 6: Listening Party

July 13: Joe Crockett / Hello, Face

July 20: Nickel&Rose

July 27: Chrissy Dzioba of The Whiskeybelles

August 3: Amanda Huff / Steve Peplin

August 10: Zach Pietrini

August 17: Klassik

August 24: The Voodoohoney Horns

August 31: For The Culture

Musical acts are subject to change and shows may be cancelled due to weather. Please check the event page for updates.