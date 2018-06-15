Friday Nite Music Series
Colectivo Coffee (Lakefront) 1701 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Live outdoor music, every Friday. Colectivo Coffee is excited to partner with Milwaukee Record for our new Friday Nite Music Series! Bring your friends and family to the Colectivo Lakefront cafe every Friday night starting on June 15th through August 31st for live music, Colectivo Keg Co. beer and food.
June 15: Queen Hilma
June 22: Caley Conway
June 29: Hayward Williams
July 6: Listening Party
July 13: Joe Crockett / Hello, Face
July 20: Nickel&Rose
July 27: Chrissy Dzioba of The Whiskeybelles
August 3: Amanda Huff / Steve Peplin
August 10: Zach Pietrini
August 17: Klassik
August 24: The Voodoohoney Horns
August 31: For The Culture
Musical acts are subject to change and shows may be cancelled due to weather. Please check the event page for updates.