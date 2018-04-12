Fruit Bats & Vetiver
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Fruit Bats and Vetiver – these two artists together on one stage? Now that’s an indie-folk match made in heaven. And that’s not all! To top it off, each artist will be performing one another’s songs in the intimate and up-close setting of The Back Room at Colectivo. Don’t miss this incredible collaboration this spring!
Live Music/Performance