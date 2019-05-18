FTAM presents: Bridges of Konigsberg
Riverwest Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts 926 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
BRIDGES OF KÖNIGSBERG- Upper Midwest noise merchants BoK make high-intensity sound waves.
LUCKY BONE- Neil Gravander is a Milwaukee based noise musician and filmmaker.
XEXYZ- Xexyz is the solo project of Milwaukee modular synthesist Sheila Teruty.
EEL YESAC- Fresh new harsh noise from Milwaukee. Crushing high end meditations and distractions.
