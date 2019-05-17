Full Moon Canoe (Led by a NASA Airborne Astronomy Ambassador)

Paddle down the Milwaukee River with UWM’s Planetarium Director, Jean Creighton. While enjoying the full moon above you’ll learn about our nearest celestial neighbor, other exotic moons in the solar system, and more intriguing objects scattered through space from an expert astronomer. Meet at the Milwaukee Rowing Club Boathouse (1990 N Commerce St.). Registration and non-refundable payment required by 5pm the day before the event. Personal boats are not allowed in our paddling programs.

Date and Time

Friday and Saturday, May 17 and 18. 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM

Location

Rowing Club 1990 N. Commerce Street Milwaukee, WI 53212 414-964-8505 x131

Price

For adults and teens | Program Cost: $40 | Member Discount: $30 | Price Break: $20

Website: https://urbanecologycenter.org/programs-events-main.html?id=18102&view=event

Contact: Annie Hooper ahooper@urbanecologycenter.org