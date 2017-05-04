Full Moon Canoe

Event time: 7:30-10pm

With the full moon above and reflected city lights below, see the city and the full moon as you never have before! Meet at the Milwaukee Rowing Club Boathouse (1990 N Commerce St.).

Registration and non-refundable payment required by 5pm the day before the event. Phone 414-964-8505 or go online at:

http://urbanecologycenter.org/programs-events-main.html?id=12940&view=event

Date and Time

Tuesday, June 6th

7:30 PM to 10:00 PM

Location

Rowing Club

1990 N. Commerce Street

Milwaukee, WI 53212

414-964-8505

Price

For adults and teens | $20 (Nonmembers: $25)