Full Moon Canoe
Milwaukee Rowing Club Boathouse 1990 N. Commerce Ave. , Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Event time: 7:30-10pm
With the full moon above and reflected city lights below, see the city and the full moon as you never have before! Meet at the Milwaukee Rowing Club Boathouse (1990 N Commerce St.).
Registration and non-refundable payment required by 5pm the day before the event. Phone 414-964-8505 or go online at:
http://urbanecologycenter.org/programs-events-main.html?id=12940&view=event
Date and Time
Tuesday, June 6th
7:30 PM to 10:00 PM
Location
Rowing Club
1990 N. Commerce Street
Milwaukee, WI 53212
414-964-8505
Price
For adults and teens | $20 (Nonmembers: $25)