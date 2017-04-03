Funk Summit Bass Team w/Witchdoctor
Linneman's Riverwest Inn 1001 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Event time: 9pm Sat - 2am Sun
Funk Summit Bass Team, a new local band in 2017, joins forces with Witchdoctor for a night of funk this Earth Day.
Witchdoctor, a new local band formed of members of Cherryball and the Lucy Cukes, starts the evening with some of their original bluesy roots-funk....
Funk Summit Bass Team, also from Milwaukee, plays their second show ever! ...Continuing the evening with some of that good time party-jam funk.
$7 at the door, music at 9pm
