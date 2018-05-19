Fused Chain Making Workshop

1 Day - Saturday, May 19

10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Fee: $88.00 Member Fee: $73.00

Learn a variety of chain making techniques and styles while practicing fusing skills. Create jump rings and linked chains with copper, brass and sterling silver. Walk away with beautiful wearable art and the knowledge needed to create different and unique chains at home. Please bring a bag lunch.

$15 supply fee included

Online registration closes three days before class begins.

Class is held at RAM's Wustum Museum, located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.