The Future of College
Sprecher Walker’s Point Taproom 706 S. 5th St., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Join Concordia University Wisconsin as we have an in-depth discussion addressing the future of higher education and the challenges facing today’s students and workplaces.
About Concordia University Wisconsin:
Concordia University Wisconsin is a Lutheran higher education community committed to helping students develop in mind, body, and spirit for service to Christ in the Church and the world.
