After a long prolific stretch that’s seen himrelease a new album or mixtape every few months, this winter Future madehistory when he became the first ever to debut albums at number one on theBillboard albums chart in consecutive weeks. Just a week after his menacingself-titled album topped the charts, it was replaced by the more R&B-mindedHENDRXX, an album that showcased hisgifts as both a rapper and a singer. He’ll be joined on this bill be two othermodern rap acts that are coming off of recent career highs. Big Sean scored hisown number one record this year with IDecided, which features the biggest hit of his career, the rally anthem “BounceBack.” Internet icons Migos, meanwhile, scored the first number one hit oftheir short but influential career this winter with their Lil Uzi Vertcollaboration “Bad and Boujee.” It’s not often you’ll find a rap bill withthree artists all at the peak of their commercial and creative powers.