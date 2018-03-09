Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

3 Shows!

Friday, March 9 • 6PM & 10PM - LOW TICKET ALERT

Saturday, March 10 • 6PM

Doors Open 1 Hour Prior to Shows

Gabriel Iglesias is one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians, performing to sold-out audiences all over the world.  His unique stand-up blend of storytelling, parodies, characters and sound effects makes him wildly popular among all ages and one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with over 300,000,000 views. Among a long list of feature film credits, Iglesias has done a number of comedy specials, including his most recent, I’m Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry, on Netflix.  Don’t miss your chance to see his comedic genius in the intimate Riverside Theater on the “One Show Fits All” Tour! 

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Comedy, Live Music/Performance
