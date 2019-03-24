Gaines & Wagoner and The Diddy Wah Diddy's w/Steve Cohen (2pm)

Gaines & Wagoner (Chris Wagoner and Mary Gaines) are no strangers to the Milwaukee music scene. Co-founders of some of WI's favorite bands over the past three decades--Harmonious Wail, The Common Faces, The Moon Gypsies and The Stellanovas--they've performed on most of the major festival stages in Milwaukee over the years from Summerfest and Bastille Days to Jazz in the Park and Summerfest, of course, and performed and recorded with artists ranging from Carrie Newcomer (8 albums on Rounder Records), to Smashing Pumpkins ("Gish") and several of Milwaukee's favorites: Willy Porter, Peter Mulvey, Colin O'Brien and Pat McCurdy. Gaines & Wagoner return to Milwaukee with their new electrified string trio, "The Diddy Wah Diddy's" (part Turtle Island, part Tower of Power) supporting their core trio with Milwaukee drummer, Erik Radloff, and very special guest, Steve Cohen (of Leroy Airmaster fame). Gaines & Wagoner are multiple MAMA award winners (Madison Area Music Awards) and also have some WAMI awards under their belts from earlier years with their seminal "folk-soul" group, The Common Faces who frequented Milwaukee in the '90s'. If you like fuzz-wah electric violins & mandolins, lap steel, ukulele, big-box jazz guitar, electric cello (walked like a bass), fretless bass & LOTS of vocals, you'll get your fill! Original and Traditional Roots Music: Jazz, Blues and Eclectic Americana