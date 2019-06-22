Gallery 218 exhibition and reception

What: June exhibit and reception. Gallery 218 exhibiting artists: Judith Hooks, Bernie Newman, JoAnne O’Hare, Martha Coaty, Scott Onsager, Kim Lyon, Lew Cadkin, Carol Lisensfelder. Contemporary

Painting, photography, clay.

RECEPTION Day/Time: Saturday June 22, 5-9pm. Appetizers, music. Bring your Lakefront Art festival ticket to receive discounts at the cash bar. Celebrate Judith Hooks birthday.

Informal Artist Talk: Judith Hooks, painter, printmaker, curator.

Free admission. Donations appreciated.

Gallery 218 is a cooperative gallery run by the artists of the Walker’s Point Artists Association Inc. Gallery 218/WPAA is currently celebrating its 29th year. The Marshall Building is the Gallery’s second location in 28 years. The organization is all volunteer run and depends on memberships, donations and sales. The gallery is currently accepting artists.