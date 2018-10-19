Gallery Night and Day events
Portrait Society Gallery 207 E. Bufffalo St., Ste 526, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Gallery Night is Friday, October 19 and Gallery Day is October 20.
Please join us from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday for Black Eyed Peas and Coal Black Blues: Sharon Kerry Harlan and Alison Saar.
Sharon Kerry Harlan will give an informal gallery talk at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 20.
In addition, we are pleased to present a project by photographer Paul Matzner in our Project Space, with Paul on hand Friday and Saturday to talk about his work. Facing You/Facing Me is an on-going series of portraits he initiated in 2014 of individuals on the streets of Milwaukee, New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.