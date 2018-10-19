Gallery Night and Day events

Gallery Night is Friday, October 19 and Gallery Day is October 20.

Please join us from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday for Black Eyed Peas and Coal Black Blues: Sharon Kerry Harlan and Alison Saar.

Sharon Kerry Harlan will give an informal gallery talk at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 20.

In addition, we are pleased to present a project by photographer Paul Matzner in our Project Space, with Paul on hand Friday and Saturday to talk about his work. Facing You/Facing Me is an on-going series of portraits he initiated in 2014 of individuals on the streets of Milwaukee, New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.