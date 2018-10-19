Gallery Night and Day!
Lily Pad Gallery West 215 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Join us for Gallery Night and Day Friday, October 19th from 5pm to 9 pm and Saturday, October 20th from 11 am to 5 pm for an open house. Stop by to see the autumnal scenes, and new artists being introduced to our collection. We will have Christopher Pierce as our artist in residence, visiting and doing a live demonstration Saturday, October 20th, starting at 2 pm.
