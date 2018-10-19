Gallery Night and Day at David Barnett Gallery

Join us for the opening reception for three new exhibitions!

Support local artists, gather inspiration, and explore the breadth of the gallery's expansive collection. We hope to see you there!

Out of the Vault & New Acquisitions: Artwork on view for the first time in years, including original work by Della Wells, Carol Summers, Claude Weisbuch, Lester Johnson and more. Plus, New Acquisitions—artwork by Calder, Picasso, Renoir, and Cassatt, among others.

Gallery 1SW: Inauguration of the new space within the historic David Barnett Gallery dedicated to showcasing recent work by contemporary artists.

This exhibition features work by: Madelynn Green, Daniel Klewer, Nicole Naudi, and Rosy Petri.

David’s Attic: Pop-up exhibition premiere hosted by The Rogues Art Group on the gallery’s top floor. Featuring work by more than 20 award-winning local, regional and national artists.

Gallery Night Reception:

Friday October 19th 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm &

Saturday October 20th 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Piano Performance by Heinzel Kunsmann, of the Wisconsin

Conservatory of Music, Friday from 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm