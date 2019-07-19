Gallery Night and Day at the Grohmann Museum

Enjoy free admission during Milwaukee's Gallery Night and Day event, featuring Roll Up Your Sleeves: Photographs by Jim Brozek. Dates including Friday (7/19/2019) 5:00 pm -9:00 pm and Saturday (7/20/2019) 12:00 pm- 6:00 pm

Milwaukee photographer Jim Brozek has spent his career documenting workers plying their trades. Like many great industrial photographers and cultural ethnographers, he also worked alongside these individuals—developing his own brand of participant observation. To truly understand his subjects and capture their essence, he first seeks to understand their working life and motivations. In the process, he discovers much more about them than merely what they do for a living.