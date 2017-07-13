Event time: Friday 5-9pm and Saturday from noon to 5pm

Gallery Night and Day will be Friday, July 21st and Saturday, July 22nd. Please join us at Lily Pad West for an open house on Friday 5-9pm and Saturday from noon to 5pm. Enjoy the art, our hospitality and meet four of our artists as we celebrate our 4th gallery night in the Third Ward!

On Saturday we will have an art demonstration with painter, Guido Garaycochea from 2-3:30pm. Guido Garayochea is a contemporary artist from Peru, whose new work will be hung in the gallery. We will also be unveiling two updated walls in our gallery featuring new work from Curt Hanson, Milwaukee artist, Allison B. Cooke and France Jodin from Quebec Canada.