Gallery Night Free Admission
Harley-Davidson Museum 400 W. Canal Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Event time: 5-9pm
Friday, Jan. 20, 5-9 p.m.
Presented by the Historic Third Ward Association, Gallery Night & Day is the two-day premier art event in Milwaukee for both the experienced artist and beginning admirer. Free Friday night H-D Museum admission from 5 – 9 p.m.; regular H-D Museum admission applies on Saturday. Gallery hoppers can view the Museum’s newest installation, “From the Past: Archival Posters Digitized for the 21st century”
Harley-Davidson Museum 400 W. Canal Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
