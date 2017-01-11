Event time: 5-9pm

Gallery Night Free Admission

Friday, Jan. 20, 5-9 p.m.

Presented by the Historic Third Ward Association, Gallery Night & Day is the two-day premier art event in Milwaukee for both the experienced artist and beginning admirer. Free Friday night H-D Museum admission from 5 – 9 p.m.; regular H-D Museum admission applies on Saturday. Gallery hoppers can view the Museum’s newest installation, “From the Past: Archival Posters Digitized for the 21st century”