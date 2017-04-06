Event time: 5-9pm

Gallery Night Free Admission

Harley-Davidson Museum®

Friday, April 21 – 5-9 p.m.

On parade, the fez-wearing Shriners often avoid traditional floats and instead roll by on individual vehicles, including Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Using artifacts from its collection, the H-D Museum™ celebrates this decades-long and entertaining connection in a lobby display.

Presented by the Historic Third Ward Association, Gallery Night & Day is the two-day premier art event in Milwaukee for both the experienced artist and most beginning admirer. This world-class event consistently features 50 venues to explore throughout the downtown Milwaukee area four times a year.

Free H-D Museum™ admission on Friday, April 21 from 5-9 p.m. Regular admission applies on Saturday, April 22.