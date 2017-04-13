Event time: Friday April 21, from 5:30-9pm and 4 to 8pm on Saturday, April 22

Join us for Gallery Night on King Drive at the King Drive Commons Gallery and Studio,

2775 North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Times are Friday April 21, from 5:30-9pm and 4 to 8pm on Saturday, April 22, 2017

King Drive Commons Gallery and Studio's upcoming exhibit presents this exciting Mixed Media Art Exhibit..."FACE THE WAR PAINT" .

Featured artist and guest curator Fidel Verdin, has this to say about the exhibit, "Many of the works of art in this ,exhibit depict facial forms or head gear with unique ‘war paint’ or masks set with different acrylic, watercolor shapes, layers, patterns, colors, symbols and coded designs. Historical, original cultural, warrior or ceremonial masks and body art can feature distinct tribal identifying markers or social rank indicators. This ceremonial tradition can be found in indigenous arts, ancient carvings, fashion, hair cutting/styling, dancing rituals, and much more.

Our modern day ‘War Paint’ that we have to face is worn by everyday people trying to fit into some extreme externally created ‘box’ of what our work, school, family or any other aspect of ‘normal’ life is supposed to look like….But...Who is the real you?

Additional guest artists for the exhibit include... photographers Craig Jackson and Gideon Webb Verdin. Friday evening will also feature culinary delights by PAS DA PEAS caterers and live music by Jon Pierre Gee and Ahvantsoul.

Price: free