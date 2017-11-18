FREE Gallery Talk: Alphonse Mucha & The Princess of Tripoli

Thursday, Nov. 16, 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Or Saturday, Nov. 18, 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

Please join us for a special Gallery Talk, led by Rachel Kreiter, as we explore the story of the Princess of Tripoli and the art of Alphonse Mucha. "Ilsée, Princesse de Tripoli" by Robert de Flers is based on Edmond Rostand's drama, "La Princesse Lointaine", written for Sarah Bernhardt in 1895. When De Flers completed his manuscript, Mucha had just three months to prepare 134 original color lithographs. This rare limited-edition illustrated book is published in French, German, and Czech.

Rachel Kreiter graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a degree in Art History, summa cum laude, in three years. Rachel focused her studies on 19th and 20th century art, culminating in a thesis presentation on Wassily Kandinsky's Juryfreie murals. Since finishing her degree in May 2017, she has continued to expand her art historical knowledge through the collections of the Milwaukee Art Museum and as the Art Consultant and Assistant to the Director at the David Barnett Gallery.

RSVP is not required, though encouraged due to limited space.

For more information please call (414) 271-5058

or write inquiries@davidbarnettgallery.com