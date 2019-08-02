"ridiculously talented, genre-bending guitarist...a jaw-dropper”

- Blues Matters Magazine

2018 International Blues Challenge semi-finalists and George Thorogood's opening band, the Gary Cain Band comes to Milwaukee as part of their summer Midwest US tour.

In 2016 Gary Cain was named the #4 independent blues guitarist in the world at Grammy-winner Lee Ritenour’s Six String Theory competition, the largest one of its kind with entries from 48 countries and judged by guitar greats including Joe Bonamassa, Steve Vai, and Ry Cooder