GeekCraft Expo MILWAUKEE 2019

to Google Calendar - GeekCraft Expo MILWAUKEE 2019 - 2019-05-04 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - GeekCraft Expo MILWAUKEE 2019 - 2019-05-04 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - GeekCraft Expo MILWAUKEE 2019 - 2019-05-04 10:00:00 iCalendar - GeekCraft Expo MILWAUKEE 2019 - 2019-05-04 10:00:00

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

MAY THE 4TH BE WITH YOU! Etsy meets Comic Con at this curated market featuring handmade geek goods by local crafters and makers. Family-friendly with free geeky craft activities for kids!

Pre-register now to attend for FREE:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/geekcraft-expo-milwaukee-2019-tickets-52629380895

More info:

https://www.facebook.com/events/1898452763535429/

http://www.geekcraftexpo.com/gce-milwaukee-2019

Info

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Festivals, Kids & Family, Misc. Events
to Google Calendar - GeekCraft Expo MILWAUKEE 2019 - 2019-05-04 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - GeekCraft Expo MILWAUKEE 2019 - 2019-05-04 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - GeekCraft Expo MILWAUKEE 2019 - 2019-05-04 10:00:00 iCalendar - GeekCraft Expo MILWAUKEE 2019 - 2019-05-04 10:00:00