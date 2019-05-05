GeekCraft Expo MILWAUKEE 2019
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Etsy meets Comic Con at this curated market featuring handmade geek goods by local crafters and makers. Family-friendly with free geeky craft activities for kids!
Pre-register now to attend for FREE:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/geekcraft-expo-milwaukee-2019-tickets-52629380895
More info:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1898452763535429/
http://www.geekcraftexpo.com/gce-milwaukee-2019
Info
Festivals, Kids & Family, Misc. Events