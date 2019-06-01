Geneva Outdoor Market

Tommi's Garden Blooms N3252 County Road H, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin 53147

Family friendly market promoting small businesses- featuring a wide variety of local products. Farm fresh goods and handcrafted items. Great people selling great products. Next to Tommi's Garden Blooms, Winner of Best Floral Shop in Walworth County, stop in for all your floral and gift needs and fun workshops!

Tommi's Garden Blooms N3252 County Road H, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin 53147 View Map
Farmers Market
