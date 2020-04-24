Gently Down the Stream

Featuring Marques Causey, Sam Douglas & C. Michael Wright. As the 21st century begins, ex-pat pianist Beau is caught off-guard by Rufus - a London lawyer more than 30 years his junior who he meets on a gay dating site. After a lifetime of disappointment, Beau's keeping his expectations low. But Rufus is part of a new, hopeful generation, and not even Beau can convince him they don't have just as much of a right to happiness as anyone else. And as the years pass and their relationship evolves, Beau finds himself coming to believe this new idea - and coming to terms with the ghosts lingering in his past. In this remarkably moving, brilliant love story, Martin Sherman reflects on the triumphs and heartbreaks of gay lives in the modern era, celebrating all those who paved the way. Performances are Wednesdays at 1pm and 7:30pm, Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 4pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets cost $40.