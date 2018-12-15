George Winston

A Solo Piano Concert - Performing songs from his collection including seasonal favorites Autumn, December, Winter Into Spring, Summer and more.

With a tour schedule that includes more than 110 shows a year - solo piano concerts, solo guitar concerts, solo harmonica concerts, and solo piano dances, Winston is driven by a deep rooted realization that his craft is still evolving, and by his desire to bring music to life through live performances, musical interpretation of other composers’ works, and the recording and production of albums of many of those who have influenced and inspired him. Constantly traveling, he draws inspiration from the places and people he encounters.

Doors and bar open 6:45 PM. Concert begins 7:30 PM. Tickets $30.

Not a bad seat in the house - come check out this intimate, 200-seat, historic venue in Green Lake, WI!