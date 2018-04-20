Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center presents 13th Annual Red Shawl Gala
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino 1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
"A Legacy of NATIVE HEALTH... Our Way of Life"
This year's event will once again feature Native American cultural performance, exciting silent auction featuring handmade Native Americna art. Auction items include a premium selection of one-of-a-kind paintings, jewelry and both traditional and contemporary forms of art.
For info: 414-383-9526. www.gliihc.net
