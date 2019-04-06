Giggles for Grown Ups
In Tandem Theatre 628 N. 10th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
As part of our 2018-2019 annual campaign, In Tandem will present, Giggles for Grownups, a fundraising event to benefit In Tandem’s programming. During the event, to be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, patrons will have the opportunity to win fabulous prizes during a silent auction and enjoy some local standup comedy.
Info
In Tandem Theatre 628 N. 10th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233 View Map
Comedy, Theater & Dance, Visual Arts