On his breakthrough album as Girl Talk, 2006’s Night Ripper, Pittsburgh DJ Gregg Gilliscompiled the most epic mash-up ever produced, a 42-minute collage built fromhundreds of samples of pop, rock, rap and R&B, some recognizable, somechopped into bits too tiny to place. Gillis further refined that technique on2008’s Feed the Animals, beforetweaking his approach on 2010’s All Day,which he released as a free download. Gillis dropped as many samples as ever onAll Day—372 of them, to be exact—butthis time they lasted longer and shifted less frequently. Those same dynamicscarried through Broken Ankles, theproducer’s 2014 EP with the rapper Freeway.