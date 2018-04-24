Glenn Adamson, "Make or Break: Inside and Outside the Rules" at MIAD

Glenn Adamson discusses his current research into the work of two artists/designers and what goes into career-shaping breakthroughs. Free admission, and seating is first-come, first-served.

Adamson is a senior scholar at Yale University and an independent curator in the design field. He formerly served as curator at the Chipstone Foundation in Milwaukee, curator and researcher at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, and director of the Museum of Arts and Design in New York City.

This program is generously sponsored by the Caxambas Foundation.