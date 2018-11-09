GLOWGA YOGA- Come flow in the dark with us!

Join us for a 75-minute energizing Vinyasa flow suited for all levels. The night will be filled with fun lights, amazing music, unforgettable yoga, and electrifying dance music. We will provide body paint and glow sticks. All you need to bring is yourself and your mat! Be sure to wear white or neon clothing to increase your glow power!

Investment in you: $25 advance/$30 day of

Call 262-781-8102 to register or visit Everyday-bliss.com for more info!