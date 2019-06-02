Gogol Bordello’s 20th Anniversary Tour w/Nu Folk Rebel Alliance

Celebrate 20 years of Gogol Bordello when they return to Turner Hall Ballroom this June!

Gogol Bordello never stays in the same place for long. From its inception, they’ve been a band of immigrants, with members hailing from Ukraine, Ecuador, Russia and Ethiopia. They tour relentlessly – travel is in their blood. Their live shows transport you to a new world: A magical playground, where people are still explorers who climb trees and walls across the world to seduce the hero of their heart… The playground where you get to see all sides of Gogol Bordello’s path: The Good.. the Bad… and the Snugly.