Gongtopia Gong Meditation

This workshop is all about sound and its effects on the human body & energy systems. The Gong’s vibrations can help balance and cleanse the energy in your body. They work at a cellular level and help with stress, fatigue, depression, anger, and blocked energy. The vibrations can release blockages at the Chakras and other energy points. Michael uses a variety of Gongs, Singing Bowls, and Bells to create a therapeutic wave of sound.

A typical response from a participant is, I felt that experience processing through me for days....truly magic. After a recent session, one person even said, I don't believe in this kind of stuff, but I came with a friend anyway. I was laying on my mat resisting, and when you hit the big Gong, I just opened up!

People are encouraged to bring a Yoga mat and/or blanket on which they can sit or lie while allowing the healing vibrations to wash over them.

Michael Bettine has been playing percussion for over 30 years, and today concentrates on working with Gongs & Singing Bowls. In 2000, he created GONGTOPIA as a means of expressing his ideas, and has toured & recorded extensively since. “I feel lucky to be able to work with the Gongs and their vibrations,” he says. “I love sharing the experience with others.”

He is also a respected writer and educator, having written 10 books on drums & percussion, as well as hundreds of magazine articles for Modern Drummer, DownBeat, AVANT, and many other publications. Since 2002, he has produced 16 albums of solo & ensemble percussion music. View a sample on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B-T_kEptSJ8

Learn more about Michael at www.gongtopia.com

