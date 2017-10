×

Come help us celebrate the release of our latest spirit – Good Land Orange & Spice Liqueur!

We will be pouring hand-crafted cocktails featuring our new orange liqueur and will also have free samples.

We are also offering a special pairing dinner prepared by Chef Ana that will feature Good Land Orange Liqueur!

For $45/person you get a 3-Course meal and 3 cocktails that are specially paired to the fantastic menu. Reserve your spot HERE

Menu:

First Course | Salad & Appetizer

Salad: Baby arugula, coated kale, orange liqueur poached pears, candied spiced walnuts and served with our house-made fresh orange liqueur infused vinaigrette

Small bite: Greek yogurt, capers, orange liqueur tears canape

Cocktail Pairing – The Good Earth: Pear Brandy, Orange Liqueur, Lime, Ginger Beer

Second Course | Entree & Sides

Entree: Roasted and pan seared duck breast. We marinated the duck with orange liqueur, orange zest, clarify butter, rosemary and cardamom. Served with orange liqueur infused coulis

Sides: Mascarpone potato puree, coconut/ginger sweet potato bites, and duck fat caramelized brussels sprouts

Cocktail Pairing – Corpse Reviver: Barrel Reserve Batch Z Gin, Kirschwasser, Orange Liqueur, Quina Vermouth, Lemon, Absinthe

Third Course | Desserts

Dessert 1: Madagascar Vanilla – Orange Liqueur Flan with Creme Anglaise

Dessert 2: Good Land Orange Liqueur Chocolate Truffle with Creme Chantilly