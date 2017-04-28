Gov't Mule
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
+ special guests tba
Friday, May 26
Doors 6:30PM / Show 8PM
Legendary rock torchbearers, Gov’t Mule have showcased their virtuosity, intelligence and breadth for more than two decades, which have encompassed 15 studio and live albums, millions of album and track sales and thousands of performances. The band has become a human encyclopedia of timeless American music while adding to that canon with their signature sound.
