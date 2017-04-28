Event time: 8pm

Gov't Mule

+ special guests tba

Friday, May 26

Doors 6:30PM / Show 8PM

The Pabst Theater

Legendary rock torchbearers, Gov’t Mule have showcased their virtuosity, intelligence and breadth for more than two decades, which have encompassed 15 studio and live albums, millions of album and track sales and thousands of performances. The band has become a human encyclopedia of timeless American music while adding to that canon with their signature sound.