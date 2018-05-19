GR815 Beer Fest

Beer enthusiasts are encouraged to grab a group of friends to enjoy the GR8-1-5 Beer Fest, because let’s face it, great memories start with quality beer and good company! RAVE, Savor, and SMG Rockford are bringing Rockford a beer fest inside the BMO Harris Bank Center for the first time ever. Beer lovers will gather at the BMO Harris Bank Center on May 19 for GR8-1-5 Beer Fest. Doors to the GR8-1-5 Beer Fest open at 1PM for VIP ticket holders and 2PM for General Admission.

Attendees have the opportunity to:

-Sample several different beers from over 26 breweries with over 125 beers

-Enjoy limited whisky tastings

-Eats from local food trucks parked inside the BMO Harris Bank Center

-Be entertained with music sponsored by Luxe Productions

-Enter to win premium prizes

-Participate in outdoor activates

-Enjoy cigars for purchase from Rudy’s Cigars

Tickets to the GR8-1-5 Beer Fest are available for purchase online at www.Ticketmaster.com, over the phone at 800-745-3000, or directly at our box office. General admission tickets are $35 and VIP are $75. Additional fees may apply. Only a limited number of VIP tickets are available. Tickets are sold at the door only if available.

Participating breweries: Deschutes Brewery, Odell Brewing Co., Oskar Blues Brewery, Seattle Cider Company, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Hand of Fate Brewing Company, Lakefront Brewery, Revolution Brewing, Pig Minds Brewing, Crystal Lake Brewing, Leinenkugel’s Brewery, Church Street Brewing, Maplewood Brewery & Distillery, Potosi Brewery, Bell’s Brewery, Blake’s Hard Cider Co., Prairie Street Brewhouse, Lena Brewing Company, Founders Brewing Co., and more!

*Breweries are subject to change

VIP Tickets: $75 1PM-5PM

-Early entrance at 1pm

-Commemorative tasting cup

-Souvenir T-shirt

-Access to Private VIP area that includes its own bar, free appetizers and private lavatories

*Additional fees may apply. Prices subject to change.

General Admission: $35 2PM-5PM

-Commemorative tasting cup

*Additional fees may apply. Prices subject to change.