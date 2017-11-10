Grand Opening

Jessie Schroeder Voss, an award-winning Potter, has been creating handmade pottery for over 17 years selling

Pottery by Jessie at art fairs, online retail - ETSY and is represented in 150 Galleries nationwide. On November 10, 2017 Pottery by Jessie will be displayed and sold in her New Retail Store, The Green Rabbit Clay Studio in Mukwonago Wisconsin.

The Green Rabbit Clay Studio’s vision is to provide a warm and rustic, boutique atmosphere for patrons to shop among the pottery, feel the textures and spend time experiencing “Art in the Making”. Onsite, at The Green Rabbit Clay Studio, you will watch as Jessie Schroeder Voss and her staff of artists, create original functional and decorative ceramic works on the wheel or slab using durable white stoneware. Each piece then finished in a rustic, yet still contemporary glaze using modern styles and colors, and multiple glaze techniques. Pieces are lead-free, using high fire oxidation glazes finishing all dinnerware to be microwave, dishwasher and oven

safe.

Warmly gather in The Green Rabbit Clay Studio as you would a kitchen or around a dinner table adorned with nature inspired handmade ceramic pieces.

Retail Store Hours| Wednesday – Friday 10am – 6pm and Saturdays 10am – 3pm

611 Main Street, Mukwonago Wisconsin

262-378-4239

GreenRabbitClayStudio.com

To view online collections please visit:

http://etsy.com/shop/PotterybyJessie

To follow update happenings please follow us at

www.Facebook/potterybyjessiellc