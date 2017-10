×

The holidays are an enchanting time at the Pabst Mansion! Enjoy elaborately decorated trees, festooned fireplaces, and twinkling lights as you stroll through three floors of extravagantly decorated rooms. There is something for everyone so bring family and friends to these special events!

This year, children have free admission - limit 2 children per adult! Create holiday memories with the entire family. Tours during the holiday season are self-guided and start November 18 through January 8.

MUSEUM SHOP

Looking for a unique present or decoration for you home? The

features an assortment of stocking stuffers. Between Nov. 18th and Jan. 8th, receive 10% off your total purchase or 20% for Members. Open Monday - Saturday from 10am-4pm and Sunday 12pm-4pm.

Can't make it to the Mansion? Visit the online shop for free shipping for the month of December!

HOLIDAY PARTIES

Book your holiday office party at the Pabst Mansion! For reservations, contact Tiwana Ward (414) 931-0808 ext. 110.

GIFT MEMBERHIPS

Give the gift that keeps on giving, a Pabst Mansion Membership! Members receive invitations to special events, discounts in the Museum Shop, our Heritage newsletter, and a year of unlimited admission. Learn more about gifting a membership by calling (414) 931-0808 ext. 120.