Grandmothers Beyond Borders 2019 Great Bowls of Fire Chili Night
Glendale Corporate Center 1720 W. Florist Ave., Suite 200, Glendale, Wisconsin 53209
Come and share grandparents’ stories over steaming bowls of delicious chili and participate in a fundraising auction, with music by Jeff Mitchell and Aaron Baer’s jug band. Fundraising proceeds support grandmothers in the Grandmothers Beyond Borders Kangulunira and Kabimbiri organizations in Uganda.
