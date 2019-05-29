The Great Elephant Migration

Shorewood Public Library 3920 N. Murray Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211

Join photographers Jeannée Sacken and Michael Briselli as they follow thousands of elephants on their annual great migration through Botswana and Zimbabwe. Learn about the largest land mammal while they trek for all-important water. And it’s not just elephants; meet a few other critters along the way. Safari gear optional.

Shorewood Public Library 3920 N. Murray Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211
414 847-2670
