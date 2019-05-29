The Great Elephant Migration
Shorewood Public Library 3920 N. Murray Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211
Join photographers Jeannée Sacken and Michael Briselli as they follow thousands of elephants on their annual great migration through Botswana and Zimbabwe. Learn about the largest land mammal while they trek for all-important water. And it’s not just elephants; meet a few other critters along the way. Safari gear optional.
Info
Shorewood Public Library 3920 N. Murray Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Education, Misc. Events, Workshops / Classes / Groups