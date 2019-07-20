How Great Thou “ART” fair
All Saints Lutheran Church 9131 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek, Wisconsin 53154
Art fair showcasing 25 artists from Southeast Wisconsin. Booths are inside and outside the church grounds. Food will be available for purchase of brats and hot dogs. Beer, mimosas, wine coolers, soda, and water. No charge to for entrance. Free parking. Raffle tickets sold. Door prize of 65 inch television. 9131 S. Howell Avenue Oak Creek, WI
Benefits / Charity, Visual Arts