Greendale Downtown Market
Historic Downtown Greendale 5680 Broad St., Greendale, Wisconsin 53129
Greendale's popular Downtown Market serves Greendale and surrounding communities running Saturdays from June through October. A wide variety of unique vendors and community groups feature their wares from flowers to fresh produce to bakery and art & crafts. The Market will operate rain or shine.
For more information contact the Greendale Park and Recreation Department
at (414) 423-2790.
Info
Farmers Market