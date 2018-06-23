Greendale Downtown Market

Historic Downtown Greendale 5680 Broad St., Greendale, Wisconsin 53129

Greendale's popular Downtown Market serves Greendale and surrounding communities running Saturdays from June through October. A wide variety of unique vendors and community groups feature their wares from flowers to fresh produce to bakery and art & crafts. The Market will operate rain or shine.

For more information contact the Greendale Park and Recreation Department

at (414) 423-2790.

Info
Farmers Market
